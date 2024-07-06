Minister reprimands Kalka MC officials for civic shortcomings

A day after suspending a government official in Panchkula for negligence in recovering dues from a private firm, Haryana urban local bodies minister Subhash Sudha reprimanded officials of the Kalka municipal council for shortcomings in civic works being carried out in the town. A day after suspending a government official in Panchkula, Haryana urban local bodies minister Subhash Sudha inspected development works of Kalka MC and issued instructions to expedite the works. (HT Photo)

“The practice of officers sitting in offices and cancelling files will not be accepted. All officers will have to go to the field and inspect the spot,” said Sudha, who inspected development works of Kalka MC on Friday and issued instructions to expedite the works.

He directed the MC commissioner that development of Kalka should be done on the lines of Panchkula by ensuring model toilets, model parks, along with beautification of green belts, bus queue shelters and Agrasen Chowk.

Conceding to the requests of Kalka councillors, Sudha said 200 LED lights should be installed in their wards. He said, “The department will not be allowed to face shortage of money. The officers should get their works done by taking interest themselves. While getting the works done, involve the local people.”

The minister also directed the Kalka MC to construct a new bus queue shelter at the Pinjore bus stand before demolishing the dilapidated shelter.

Former MLA Latika Sharma said, “The bus queue shelter has no arrangement to avoid the scorching sun and rain, posing inconvenience to bus passengers.”

The minister also gave instructions to officials to beautify Agrasen Chowk in Pinjore, announcing ₹5 lakh for it.

The shopkeepers urged the minister to build permanent shops on the adjoining government land. The minister instructed the Kalka sub-divisional magistrate to take complete information about the place and make arrangements for shops if possible.

‘Establish sewerage connections on priority’

Sudha instructed officials to establish sewerage connections in Sharma Colony, and construct open drains and already-approved sewage treatment plant on priority. The residents of the colony told the civic minister that during the rainy season, water from the Parwanoo area of Himachal Pradesh gets collected here.

The urban local bodies minister directed to construct a model toilet in place of the 30-year-old dilapidated toilet on Devidas Road within a month. He directed to develop a park in the green belt on the land between Model Town Colony and the main Kalka Road. He said once the park was developed, people will get a proper place to take a morning walk. He instructed the officials of the Kalka MC to construct a toilet on the demand of the shopkeepers of Model Town.