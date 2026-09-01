Mission Clean Punjab: Sanitation lapses found during inspection of senior dy mayor’s ward in Ludhiana

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Ojasvi Alankar on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of Ward 90, the ward of senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar, and nearby areas in Field Ganj under the second phase of ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ campaign and directed officials to ensure proper cleanliness. The mayor and MC chief during the inspection in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)

The mayor and commissioner inspected the main roads as well as internal streets and also checked the attendance of sanitation workers. Parashar did not accompany them during the inspection. He arrived in the area later and left shortly afterwards.

The mayor said sanitation lapses were found at a few locations, prompting the officials to warn the health branch staff concerned and direct them to improve sanitation arrangements.

The mayor said the cleanliness campaign was being carried out under the guidance of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and local bodies minister Harjot Singh Bains. The mayor and MC chief also appealed to residents to avoid littering and dumping waste in public places, adding that cleanliness could not be maintained by the civic body alone.

The officials said surprise inspections would continue in the coming days and directed civic body staff to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas. They warned that departmental action would be taken against officials found failing to discharge their duties.

Residents found dumping waste in the open would also face action, the officials said.