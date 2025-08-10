Mission Samarth 3.0: Ludhiana teachers allege initiative disrupts academic calendar, DEO refutes

As the Punjab government is set to begin the endline testing of Mission Samarth 3.0, an initiative which is hailed by the government as a step towards quality education, many teachers alleged that the mission disrupts academic calendar and puts teachers and students under unwanted pressure, affecting quality education. Teachers argue that the programme keeps students’ away from their main curriculum for the first six months of the session. (HT File)

Mission Samarth is a flagship programme by the state government designed to improve academic standards in government schools and strengthen the basics of students from Class 3 to 8. The mission groups students according to their learning levels during the first half of their session and focuses on targeted teaching in Punjabi, Mathematics and English, with updated study material and special emphasis on writing skills, mathematical ability and English comprehension.

Teachers argue that the programme disrupts the academic calendar by keeping students away from their main curriculum for the first six months of the year. Due to which, teachers alleged that they are forced to complete the whole syllabus in the remaining half session, a period often marked by festive breaks, low attendance and unfinished lessons.

“During the last six months of their session, many students travel to their native places and miss classes. Attendance is also affected by forced enrolments, with migrant students being admitted but never attending the classes,” said Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF). He added that teachers are themselves “samarth” in assessing and addressing learning levels without the need of such a mission.

Another middle school teacher, requesting anonymity, pointed out that most schools suffer from staff shortages, making it nearly impossible to complete the syllabus in just six months. “The syllabus left out due to ‘Mission Samrath’ gets added to the rest of the year’s workload, putting both teachers and students under pressure,” the teacher said.

Defending the initiative, district education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur said she has personally visited schools and found significant improvement in students’ learning. “If students’ basics are polished, they will cope with the syllabus as well. Teachers are expected to manage the balance,” she said.

As the endline testing is yet to begin, the mission continues to draw mixed reactions, praised for its focus on foundational skills but questioned for the strain it places on the regular curriculum.