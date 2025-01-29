Mixed response for ‘bandh’ call in Ludhiana, commuters a harried lot

The ‘bandh’ call given by Dalit organisations over the vandalism of a statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar received a mixed response in the city. Shops closed in the old city area in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

While most schools, businesses and industries remained open, life was thrown out of gear as road blockades led to long delays and inconvenience for commuters.

The protestors demanded that the accused be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

The worst-hit areas were the national highway and key city junctions, including Jalandhar Bypass, Basti Jodhewal Chowk and Karabara Chowk. The protesters, including members of auto-rickshaw associations, blocked roads. Auto-rickshaws were parked across the highway, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Commuters faced hours of delays, and many were seen engaging in heated arguments with protesters who refused to let them pass.

Manjit Kaur, a schoolteacher and resident of Haibowal, was stuck near Jalandhar Bypass on her way back from work.

“I left the school early, but I’ve been stuck for hours. I tried taking another route through Karabara Chowk, but it was jammed as well. I need to get home to take care of my one-year-old son,” she lamented.

Ashok Kumar, travelling from Ambala to Pathankot for a family function, expressed frustration.

“I pleaded with the protestors to let me through, but they wouldn’t budge. These roadblocks don’t just affect one person, but they impact entire families. Protesting on highways should be banned,” he said.

A groom travelling from Zirakpur to Amritsar with his family and relatives was caught in a traffic jam. Groom’s father Tarsem Singh said the bride’s family had been waiting for hours. “We had to take a long detour through villages after being stuck for over an hour,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations staged a protest near the Clock Tower, demanding strict action against the accused in the Amritsar incident. The protesters blocked the Clock Tower Road, causing traffic congestion in the area. Heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order.

Most markets in areas- including Barewal Road, Sarabha Nagar and Model Town, reopened after a closure, shopkeepers in old city areas such as Chaura Bazaar and Sunder Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, reported significant losses as customers were unable to reach them amid the roadblocks.

Akalgarh Market chairperson Parvinder Singh said their gates were closed till 4 pm, significantly affecting business.

Shopkeepers in Haibowal and Jawahar Nagar Camp complained about reduced footfall as well.