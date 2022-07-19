Moderate to heavy rain likely in Chandigarh for three days

After hot and sultry weather on Monday, monsoon activity is likely to pick up from Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city from July 19 to 21 and the system is likely to be the strongest on July 20.

Thunderstorms and lightning can also be expected and people are advised not to take shelter under trees or weak structures during such weather. Water logging is expected and farmers have been advised not to keep harvested produce in the open and to avoid application of fertiliser during this period.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 34.4°C on Sunday to 37°C on Monday, 3.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 24.3°C on Sunday to 26.6°C on Monday, 2.8 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to drop due to the rain and will stay between 30°C and 32°C. The minimum temperature will stay between 26°C and 28°C.