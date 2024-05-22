Modi king of liars: Kharge in Haryana

Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘jhoothon ka sardar’ (King of liars) and claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a threat to the Constitution and democracy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said INDIA block will win enough seats to stop the BJP from returning to office. (From left) Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari, party’s Haryana unit chief Udai Bhan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Haryana leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a press conference in Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Addressing his first rally in Haryana, Kharge said people are fed up with the BJP and in a scathing attack pointedly accused Prime Minister Modi of “befooling people” by “abusing Congress”, even as the grand-old party had been fighting to save the Constitution.

“There are a few people who say ‘Modi, Modi’. He is a ‘jhoothon ka sardar’ (King of liars)... I do not want to abuse anyone and I am not against Modi. But I am certainly against Modi’s ideology and I am fighting against it,” Kharge said in a rally at Jagadhri city, which is a part of Ambala Lok Sabha seat.

Kharge said the alliance will bring a caste census and it will do it for the good of the public, not to snatch anyone’s property.

Congress candidate from Ambala Lok Sabha seat Varun Chaudhary and AAP’s Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta were also present at the rally.

In Haryana polling for total 10 parliamentary seats will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase.

Later, in Chandigarh, the Congress chief Kharge held a press conference flanked by Haryana stalwart and former two-term chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda; Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan; and Congress’ nominee in UT Chandigarh Manish Tewari. Senior party leader Rajiv Shukla and Alka Lamba were also present.

Continuing his pointed attack on Prime Minister Modi, the Congress chief said Modi had dented his own image also by resorting to “telling lies brazenly”. Kharge said the ongoing electoral battle was actually between the people of this country and PM. “People are fed up with them. Modi ji, you think that you are smart. But people of this country are smarter than you. People are fighting against you,” Kharge said.

He said the BJP was moving towards altering the Constitution and that this was the precise reason why the BJP and the RSS wanted two-third majority. “In 2014, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat himself had talked about amending Constitution if BJP got two-third majority...We have strong reasons to doubt the intentions of the BJP which wants to do away with reservation at every level,” he said in Chandigarh, pointing out that to ensure peace and communal harmony in the country dethroning the BJP and bringing INDIA block to power had become imperative.

According to Kharge, Prime Minister Modi was hiding the shortcomings of his 10 year rule by abusing the Congress leaders, twisting their statements and finding faults. He said it has become a habit of Modi to abuse Congress always.

“Modi ji cleverly changes our every statement; abuse and mock at our party leaders. How can Congress tamper with the Constitution? We are fighting to save the Constitution. Has Congress ever snatched the mangalsutra of any woman when the party ruled for 55 years? Modi is levelling wild allegations that Congress will do X-ray of wealth and resort to redistribution of wealth,” the Congress chief said, wondering how long PM Modi of will continue misleading people.

Using Hindi idiom “Khoda pahad nikla chuha” (much ado about nothing) to describe 10 years of the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, the Congress chief said: “Everything Modi has said has turned out to be false. Stop telling lies...you have destroyed everything. Modi even tried to create a communal rift in Haryana where 36 ‘biradri’ is known for living in harmony. This will not help him.”

Assuring that Congress will fulfil all its 25 guarantees, including scrapping Agniveer scheme and filling 30 lakh vacant posts in the central government offices, Kharge said Congress was poised to make a comeback.

The Congress chief predicted that the performance of his party in states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana will be better than 2019.

“INDIA block will stop BJP from coming back to power and win seats needed to form the government,” Kharge said, pointing out that the coalition of 26 parties will run the central government successfully the way the UPA ruled for 10 years.