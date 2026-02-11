Moga: 2 migrant workers suffer bullet injuries after bike-borne attackers open fire

Two migrant workers sustained gunshot injuries after three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a group of migrant labourers working as rice shellers near Khosa Jalal village in Moga district on Tuesday, police said. The assailants fired multiple shots at the legs of workers, with two workers identified as Ashok Kumar and Subodh Kumar getting bullet injuries,” police added.

Police authorities confirmed that 3-4 rounds were fired at the workers and said the cyber cell is analysing the social media post, which has hate comments against the migrant workforce.

A shopkeeper near the crime spot, an eyewitness to the incident, said that the two assailants, flashing weapons, fired at the group when they were heading to take a meal and fled.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi said that the medical condition of both the injured is stable and they are under medical watch at the hospital.

“Ashok sustained a bullet injury to his leg, whereas Subodh suffered a minor graze injury. Both are out of danger,” the SSP added.

Soon after the incident, an Instagram post, which couldn’t be independently verified by HT, surfaced with a video depicting the attack with a weapon. The post also contained hate comments against the migrant population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar working in Punjab. The post suggested that the assailants belonged to the Davinder Bambiha gang.

The SSP said that hate content and claims made in the post are being analysed by the cyber team.

“A case is being registered. Our teams are working on various leads, and we hope to nab the culprits soon,” the SSP added.