Moga admn identifies 100 villages prone to farm fires

Ahead of the upcoming paddy harvesting season, the Moga district administration has identified 100 villages prone to stubble-burning incidents. (HT File)

The Moga district had reported 2,795 stubble-burning incidents in the 2023 season. In 2022, 3,609 stubble-burning incidents were reported in the district.

As part of a strategy to prevent stubble burning, the district administration has identified 100 villages where the highest number of stubble-burning incidents were reported last season.

During the last season in Moga, the maximum number of 46 farm fires were reported in Lopon village of Nihal Singh Wala sub-division, while 45 in Wandar village, 43 in Himmatpura and Langeana Newan, respectively, 42 in Bhalur and Saidoke, respectively. A total of 40 fire incidents were reported in Roanta, 39 in Buttar and Daudhar Sharki, and 38 in Rauke Kalan village.

Moga deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said that they have identified stubble-burning-prone villages, and these will be under intense scrutiny. He said any attempts to burn stubble would invite stern legal action. He added that sufficient agricultural machinery is available in the district, and farmers can contact the agriculture department for assistance.

“There was no shortage of agricultural machinery in the villages where farm fire incidents occurred last year. There were many villages where double the number of agricultural machineries was available than in the fire incidents. But still, some people opted to burn the stubble,” he said.

He said that the administration has appointed 22 cluster officers and 334 nodal officers to monitor and prevent stubble-burning incidents. “Awareness camps are also being organised to educate farmers about the ill-effects of stubble burning. Residents can report any stubble-burning incidents to the administration, which will take immediate action,” he added.