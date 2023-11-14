Mohali: 15 months on, GMADA’s flats for poor still in limbo

Over 15 months after finalising the layout plan for construction of 5,000 flats for the economically weaker section (EWS), the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has yet to roll out the housing scheme. GMADA plans to construct the flats using the latest brickless technology and will offer financing through banks at affordable monthly instalment rates (HT File)

According to officials, the project has been delayed as the Punjab government’s EWS housing policy, which was revised and finalised in February 2021 after being first framed in 2016, is being redrafted, again.

Seven years ago, the development authority had got back 230 acres from 46 builders in the district as part of the EWS housing policy, but has failed to build any dwelling unit for the needy.

Last year in July, GMADA had finalised the layout plan for the construction of 5,000 flats under the housing policy. A senior GMADA officer said the policy was being revised and once it was approved, the scheme will be launched.

The then housing minister Aman Arora had directed the housing department to expedite the project, but nothing has happened even after more than one year.

As per the 2021 policy, eligible applicants will have to furnish proof of birth in Punjab or of a 10-year stay in the state. The family’s income should not exceed ₹3 lakh per annum from all sources, as revised by the central or Punjab government from time to time.

The applicant, their spouse or minor child must not already own a freehold/leasehold residential plot/dwelling unit in Punjab or Chandigarh. Applicants will be required to self-certify that they meet all eligibility terms.

To be offered for ₹10 lakh each

As per the proposal made last year, priced around ₹10 lakh each, apartments will be constructed on an area of 30 square metres, comprising a living room, a bedroom, a kitchen and a toilet.

GMADA plans to construct them using the latest brickless technology and will offer financing through banks at affordable monthly instalment rates.

As per the plan, the flats will come up in four-storey buildings that will be constructed on around 54 acres at GMADA’s four townships — Aerocity (13.49 acres), IT City (17.48 acres), Eco City-1 (3.6 acres) and Eco City-2 (20.17 acres).

The apartment buildings were to be constructed in reasonably sized pockets with social infrastructure, such as schools, community centres and dispensaries at convenient locations to ensure comfortable living.

Policy revised thrice already

In a 2008 cabinet meeting, the Punjab Housing and Habitat Policy was approved, under which EWS houses were to be built. But most builders had shirked responsibility.

Thereupon, GMADA took possession of the land earmarked for EWS houses from private builders. Then, in its 2013 notification, the housing and urban development department told Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) and other development authorities that if approved builders fail to make houses for the EWS category, they should transfer the land to the government.

Again in 2016, it was approved that the land transferred to GMADA by builders may be utilised for other purposes, and the money earned should be used for constructing houses for the poor. It was once again amended in February 2021 and now is undergoing another alteration.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON