Mohali: 83-yr-old man shown dead, land grabbed with fake will

Zirakpur police have launched a probe after an 83-year-old man alleged that a group of people forged his land documents, declared him dead and transferred his property to their name. In the complaint, the elderly man alleged that the accused prepared a fake will, dated April 1, 2022, by producing another person before the sub-registrar to impersonate him (HT)

The complainant, Fakir Chandigarh, a resident of Patiala district, owns about 18 acres of land in a village in Haryana’s Jind district, which he purchased in 1960-61.

In the complaint, he alleged that the accused prepared a fake will, dated April 1, 2022, by producing another person before the sub-registrar to impersonate him. The document carried an Aadhaar card and address details, which the complainant said were not his.

During the inquiry, one witness stated that he signed the document at the request of the accused without knowing the complainant. Another witness denied signing the document and stated that the signature shown on the will was not his.

The complaint also stated that the accused later obtained a death certificate by falsely showing that the complainant had died on November 4, 2022. A receipt from a cremation ground was also submitted with the documents. The inquiry found that no cremation took place on the date mentioned in the receipt.

Police said the accused also produced death certificates of the complainant’s parents and claimed to be a relative. The complainant came to know about the matter when the accused used the documents to get the land mutation transferred in his name in April 2025.

Police have registered a case under Section 318 (4), 336 (2), 336 (3), 338, 340 (2) and 61 (2) of BNS related to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.