 Mohali: Ex-collegemates harass female friend after fallout
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mohali: Ex-collegemates harass female friend after fallout

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 15, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The victim, 42, a resident of Mohali, told police that she was friends with the five accused since their college days. But lately, their relationship had turned sour

In a case of friends-turned-foes, police have booked five former collegemates of a 42-year-old woman for harassing her with lewd phone calls after having a fallout.

The victim, a Mohali resident, claimed that the accused made lewd phone calls, causing her mental agony.
The victim, a Mohali resident, claimed that the accused made lewd phone calls, causing her mental agony. (HT Photo)

Among the five accused are three women and two men. They were identified as Harsh Bishnoi and Mona Beniwal, both residents of Rajasthan, and Utkarsh, Charu Tomar and Saruchi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, 42, a resident of Mohali, told police that she was friends with the five accused since their college days. But lately, their relationship had turned sour.

To get back at her, the accused, banding together their family members and relatives, turned to making lewd phone calls, causing her mental agony.

Troubled by their behaviour, the victim lodged a police complaint in June, following which a probe was initiated by DSP (Investigation). Subsequently, the Mohali SSP ordered lodging of FIR.

Thus, all accused have been booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 354-D (stalking) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Phase-1 police station. No arrests have been made yet.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Ex-collegemates harass female friend after fallout
© 2024 HindustanTimes
