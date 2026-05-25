Mohali: Goods worth lakhs gutted in 10-hour Lalru factory blaze

A fire erupted in a cotton warehouse at Nahar factory in Lalru’s Lehli area in the wee hours of Sunday, triggering a large-scale firefighting operation that lasted around 10 hours, officials said. More than 35 fire engines from Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Mohali, Panchkula, Rajpura, Ambala and other nearby areas were rushed to the spot as, according to officials, the fire spread rapidly due to the highly inflammable material. A fire engine at the cotton warehouse in Lehli area of Lalru in the wee hours of Sunday. (HT Photo)

Initial estimates indicated losses worth several lakhs, though the exact extent of damage was yet to be assessed, officials said.

Thick smoke and flames were visible from a distance, spreading panic in the surrounding industrial area.

Fire official Baljeet Singh said the reason behind the fire was not ascertained immediately. “It will be determined after the investigation is completed,” he added.