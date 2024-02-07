Mohali: Man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Police have booked a youth, a resident of Jalalabad, for raping a Mohali woman on several occasions on pretext of marrying her after meeting her through social media. The victim told in her statement that she had contacted the accused through social media. They were good friends and later came into a relationship. (Getty image)

A case was registered after the victim complaint about this matter to Mohali SSP. Later, the matter reached Sohana police station for investigation. The investigating officer said the accused is absconding, and the search is on.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The victim told in her statement that she had contacted the accused through social media. They were good friends and later came into a relationship. The accused had proposed marriage to her many times and when she agreed to the proposal, he said that he would discuss the matter with his family. The accused raped the victim several times on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her. When the victim pressured him to marry her, he broke all contacts with the girl, said police.