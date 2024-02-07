 Mohali: Man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Mohali: Man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 07, 2024 08:04 AM IST

A case was registered after the victim complaint about this matter to Mohali SSP. Later, the matter reached Sohana police station for investigation

Police have booked a youth, a resident of Jalalabad, for raping a Mohali woman on several occasions on pretext of marrying her after meeting her through social media.

The victim told in her statement that she had contacted the accused through social media. They were good friends and later came into a relationship. (Getty image)
The victim told in her statement that she had contacted the accused through social media. They were good friends and later came into a relationship. (Getty image)

A case was registered after the victim complaint about this matter to Mohali SSP. Later, the matter reached Sohana police station for investigation. The investigating officer said the accused is absconding, and the search is on.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The victim told in her statement that she had contacted the accused through social media. They were good friends and later came into a relationship. The accused had proposed marriage to her many times and when she agreed to the proposal, he said that he would discuss the matter with his family. The accused raped the victim several times on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her. When the victim pressured him to marry her, he broke all contacts with the girl, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On