Mohali: Man found dead near Airport Road; hit-&-run suspected

The Mohali police recovered the body of a truck driver, identified as Manpreet, a resident of Manoli village, near Airport Road on Sunday. The spot was inspected by the forensic team, and the area was searched to rule out any signs of struggle or accident

Police said the body was found lying along the roadside by a passerby, who immediately informed the authorities. A team from the IT City police station reached the spot and shifted the body for a medical examination.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Manpreet was married and worked as a truck driver in the Industrial Area. Police said there were no visible injury marks on the body; it could be a hit-and-run, but the cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem.

SHO IT City Satvinder Singh said that a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, and further investigation is underway. “The exact cause of death is yet to be determined,” he said, adding, “The post-mortem report will help establish whether it was a natural death or if there was any foul play.”

Police have also informed the family of the deceased and recorded their preliminary statements.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem, and police are awaiting the report to proceed further with the inquiry.