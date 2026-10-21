Mohali MC floats ₹21-crore tender for waste management overhaul

Amid a mounting garbage disposal crisis, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has floated a ₹21-crore tender for projects which include the creation of three collection and segregation centres, and two secondary collection points. The move comes amid a failing waste disposal system, which cost the city its standing in the annual cleanliness ranking. (HT Photo)

The aim is to streamline waste handling by introducing segregation and intermediate collection facilities instead of transporting garbage to a single point after household collection. The move comes amid a failing waste disposal system, which cost the city its standing in the annual cleanliness ranking.

Mohali had slipped to 128th rank among 903 cities in the 2024-25 Swachh Survekshan rankings, down from 82nd in the previous survey, owing to inadequate waste processing, poor segregation and indiscriminate dumping.

Under the proposed plan, ₹7 crore has been earmarked for collection and segregation centres at Baliyali, Balongi and Landran, while ₹8 crore will go towards creating secondary collection points in Aerotropolis Blocks B and D, at ₹4 crore each. The remaining ₹6 crore is allocated for the long-awaited Samgauli processing plant. Conceived in 2012, the Samgauli plant is still a work in progress. A temporary 150-tonne processing facility at Jagatpura (set up in March 2025) has hit rock bottom due to resident protests and bird-strike warnings from airport authorities.

According to data submitted by the MC to the Punjab and Haryana high court, Mohali’s 40,289 households generate around 100 metric tonnes of waste daily, comprising 40 tonnes of wet waste and 60 tonnes of mixed waste. Daily waste generation across the wider peripheral belt and adjoining areas is estimated at 100 to 170 tonnes.

The closure of the Phase 8-B Industrial Area dumping ground following court and environmental directions has further strained disposal arrangements. The Phase 8-B site is left with nearly 8,000 MT of legacy waste untreated despite the authorities claiming that 90% bio-mining is complete.

Waste accumulation is seen widely at collection points and roadsides, which have led to complaints from residents in Phase 3A, Sector 71 and Sector 57, with the lack of a fully operational alternative delaying a lasting solution.

The HC has sought clarity from the administration on establishing a processing plant and ensuring door-to-door waste collection and segregation. The administration has informed the court that preliminary approval for the Samgauli facility has been granted and that the proposal is pending before the finance department. The court has asked the state to use the additional time effectively and clarify how door-to-door collection and segregation will be ensured. The matter is listed for October 27.