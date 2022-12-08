Mohali MC starts removing stray cattle from roads

In a major relief for commuters, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has started the process of reining in stray cattle menace. In the last two days, 31 stray animals have been removed from city roads.

MC had on December 1 alloted a fresh one-year tender to remove stray cattle from city roads to Manjeet Singh of Mohali. As per the contract, MC will pay him ₹950 per animal removed.

“He will use his own vehicle and workers to catch the stray cattle, including buffaloes and cows, and bring them to the gaushala in Phase 1, Mohali. The cattle will be tagged and proper contract will be maintained,” said a senior MC official.

The official added that in case anyone tries to claim the animal, they will have to pay fine of ₹5,000 for letting the cattle roam around on city roads, which endangers lives of commuters and leads to traffic jams.

“Moreover, MC will also charge ₹500 for each day that the animal is kept at the shelter. The Phase 1 gaushala has a capacity of 700 cattle,” said a civic body official.

Navjot Kaur, MC commissioner, said, “Special instructions have been issued to the new contractor to make city roads cattle free and the drive for the same will continue rigorously. In case anyone finds stray cattle on the road, they can immediately inform us on 18001370007 or 9463775070,”

Notably, city residents were long struggling with the stray cattle menace, as the previous contractor’s term ended on May 31, 2022.

After HC rap, MC, GMADA start crack down on encroachments

After the Punjab and Haryana high court had last month summoned Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) chief administrator Amandeep Bansal and municipal corporation commissioner Navjot Kaur on charges of contempt of court pertaining to not removing encroachments in the city; a rigorous demolition drive has been initiated by joint team of GMADA and MC.

The team, according to the officials, has removed scores of illegal structures at city markets, besides removing extended portions of houses encroaching upon MC land.

“Over 1,000 encroachments within municipal limits were removed in the past 10-12 days across the city by our teams with the help of police. We are not sparing anyone, including showroom owners, as notices have been issued to many of them in the past,” shared a senior MC official.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,500 encroachments were removed from the city between April and November 30, officials said. The GMADA CA and Mohali MC commissioner will appear before high court here again on Thursday.

In September 2020, the court had asked MC and GMADA to immediately remove encroachments on public paths, footpaths, open spaces, parks, corridors, streets and roads within municipal limits. The court had slammed authorities for not getting encroachments by influential persons removed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON