Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Mohali: Neighbour rapes 5-year-old girl in Dhakoli, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 10:18 am IST

Though the incident took place a week ago, the girl revealed it to her mother on Sunday following which she approached the police

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter in Dhakoli.

Dhakoli police have registered a case under Section 65 (2) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (HT photo for representation)
Though the incident took place a week ago, the girl revealed it to her mother on Sunday following which she approached the police.

The victim’s mother told the police that the minor had been complaining of pain in her private parts. When she enquired further, the child revealed that the neighbour had taken her to the terrace of their residence about a week ago and assaulted her. Police managed to arrest the accused hours after receiving the complaint.

Dhakoli police have registered a case under Section 65 (2) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Dhakoli station house officer (SHO) Simarjit Singh, “Immediately after receiving the complaint, we identified the accused and nabbed him. He is a tenant living in the same neighbourhood.”

