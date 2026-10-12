Mohali: Panel orders company to refund for delivering wrong trimmer

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, has directed VLE Bazaar Private Limited to refund ₹908 with 9% annual interest to a Sector-108 resident after the company delivered a trimmer of a different brand from the one he ordered online. The commission directed the company to pay interest from June 1, 2025, the date it received the payment. (HT File)

The commission, comprising president SK Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur, also directed the company to pay ₹5,000 to complainant Jashanpreet Singh Marwaha as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

Marwaha had placed an order for a Beardo men’s trimmer from the company’s website on June 1, 2025. The product cost ₹1,009, but a coupon reduced the final price to ₹908 which he paid through UPI.However, the company neither generated an order ID nor sent an invoice after receiving the payment.

Marwaha contacted customer care executives, who asked him to email the company. He sent emails but received no resolution.He also sent a legal notice by email on June 4, 2025, after which the company generated an order ID through a text message. On June 22, the company created a ticket-tracking ID and assured him that it would dispatch the order within one or two days.After further emails and another legal notice on July 1, the company informed him on July 4 that it had shipped the product.The shipping company then told him that it would deliver the parcel by July 8. However, Marwaha received it on July 11 and found that the trimmer belonged to a different brand.

He emailed the company on July 12, seeking a refund, but received no response. He then approached the consumer commission, seeking a refund, ₹50,000 as compensation and ₹30,000 towards litigation expenses.VLE Bazaar, through its managing director Himanshu Agarwal and Aman Agarwal, did not appear before the commission despite receiving notice. The commission proceeded against the company ex parte on November 21, 2025.

The commission held that Marwaha’s evidence remained unrebutted and found him entitled to a refund, interest and compensation.The commission directed the company to pay interest from June 1, 2025, the date it received the payment.