Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Process underway to recruit 1,000 doctors, says health minister

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 13, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh takes note of staff shortage, infra issues during his surprise inspection in Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur (Dhakoli) hospitals

The process to recruit 1,000 doctors to address the shortage of medical professionals in state-run hospitals has already begun, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Monday. Conducting a surprise inspection in the hospitals of Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur (Dhakoli), the minister, while talking to mediapersons, said he came across shortage of staff and also poor infrastructure in some facilities.

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh interacts with a patient in a Mohali hospital on Monday. (HT photo)
Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh interacts with a patient in a Mohali hospital on Monday. (HT photo)

Singh interacted with patients and visitors to gauge their experience in the existing healthcare facilities. He also enquired about the waiting time for obtaining OPD slips.

“The Punjab government is committed to delivering quality healthcare services in government hospitals, which include free lab tests and medicines. Specialists in medicine, surgery, gynaecology and pediatrics are available in most sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHCs),” he said, adding that eye, ENT and dermatology specialists would be assigned on weekly basis at the facilities having these positions vacant.

The minister noted that the CHC in Lalru had adequate infrastructure, and additional staff would be appointed to optimise services. At the sub-divisional hospital in Derabassi, while staffing levels are sufficient, there is a shortage of space that would be addressed in due course. In Zirakpur, he highlighted the availability of laparoscopic surgery services alongside other medical treatments.

Addressing the shortage of nursing staff, Dr Balbir Singh assured that the government was actively working to fill these vacancies. The minister stated that his visit aimed at assessing the ground realities by directly interacting with people while also providing necessary directives to the medical and paramedical staff to maintain a high standard of patient care.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Process underway to recruit 1,000 doctors, says health minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On