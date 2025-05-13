Mohali: Process underway to recruit 1,000 doctors, says health minister

The process to recruit 1,000 doctors to address the shortage of medical professionals in state-run hospitals has already begun, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Monday. Conducting a surprise inspection in the hospitals of Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur (Dhakoli), the minister, while talking to mediapersons, said he came across shortage of staff and also poor infrastructure in some facilities. Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh interacts with a patient in a Mohali hospital on Monday. (HT photo)

Singh interacted with patients and visitors to gauge their experience in the existing healthcare facilities. He also enquired about the waiting time for obtaining OPD slips.

“The Punjab government is committed to delivering quality healthcare services in government hospitals, which include free lab tests and medicines. Specialists in medicine, surgery, gynaecology and pediatrics are available in most sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHCs),” he said, adding that eye, ENT and dermatology specialists would be assigned on weekly basis at the facilities having these positions vacant.

The minister noted that the CHC in Lalru had adequate infrastructure, and additional staff would be appointed to optimise services. At the sub-divisional hospital in Derabassi, while staffing levels are sufficient, there is a shortage of space that would be addressed in due course. In Zirakpur, he highlighted the availability of laparoscopic surgery services alongside other medical treatments.

Addressing the shortage of nursing staff, Dr Balbir Singh assured that the government was actively working to fill these vacancies. The minister stated that his visit aimed at assessing the ground realities by directly interacting with people while also providing necessary directives to the medical and paramedical staff to maintain a high standard of patient care.