Ahmedabad, Hosts India capped a memorable campaign at the World Archery Para Series Stage III, finishing with the a haul of 15 medals, including four gold, three silver and eight bronze. India finish with 15 medals including four gold at World Archery Para Series Stage III

However, India finished second in the medal standings behind the Czech Republic in the standings who won five gold medals.

China finished third with two gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

The competition, which ended on Wednesday, provided India's para archers with an important international test ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, scheduled from October 18-24.

India's gold-medal charge was spearheaded by Paralympic champion and medallist Harvinder Singh, who combined with Vijay Sundi to win the para recurve men's doubles title.

Harvinder, a historic Paralympic gold and bronze medallist India's first Paralympics medalist then added another gold on the final day, partnering Bhawna to victory in the para recurve mixed team event.

Shyam Sunder Swami and Toman Kumar provided India's third gold in the para compound men's doubles, before world champion and Paris Paralympic bronze medallist Sheetal Devi completed the country's gold-medal tally by winning the para compound women's individual title.

Sarita also finished on the podium, winning a bronze medal in the same event as Sheetal Devi.

India's three silver medals came through Bhawna and Pooja in the para recurve women's doubles, Tanvi Ingale in the visually impaired category, and Swati Chaudhary and Adil Mohammed Nazir Ansari in the W1 mixed team event.

The hosts also took eight bronze medals, with Yugal Garg finishing third in the visually impaired category.

Swati Chaudhary added a bronze in the W1 women's individual event, while Sheetal Devi and world champion Toman Kumar combined to win bronze in the para compound mixed team event.

Toman had earlier claimed bronze in the para compound men's individual event, while Bhawna completed a three-medal haul with bronze in the para recurve women's individual section.

Swati then added another bronze alongside Vasundhara Teotia in the W1 women's doubles, taking her personal tally to two medals.

Adil also completed a double, partnering Vinayak Breed to bronze in the W1 men's doubles.

W1 discipline is for athletes with severe impairments affecting both upper and lower limbs, as well as the torso.

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