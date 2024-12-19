Mohali road rage shooting: 2 days on, accused still on the run

Two days after a Ford Endeavour occupant opened fire at a Toyota Fortuner driver following a minor collision near Landran village, police are yet to trace the accused. Identified as Amrik Singh, 35, the accused had fired at the victim and his friend again the next day at Prime City Society, Kharar, when they had traced his car. (HT FIle Photo)

Identified as Amrik Singh, 35, the accused had fired at the victim and his friend again the next day at Prime City Society, Kharar, when they had traced his car. The accused had then fled in a Swift car.

Victim, Gurpreet Singh, 44, a panch of Landran village, had said that on Monday night, he was returning from Mohali with his family when the accused’s car collided with his vehicle. When he stepped out of the car, the accused fired shots at him, with one of the bullets hitting his vehicle. The victim, however, managed to escape unhurt.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said police are actively investigating the case and conducting raids to nab the accused. “We will arrest the accused soon,” SSP Pareek assured.

The case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.