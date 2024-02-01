Mohali: Suspended AIG Sidhu’s aide sent to judicial custody

{Extortion-graft case} Mohali police on January 27 registered a fresh ₹ 15-lakh extortion and graft case against Malwinder Singh Sidhu and Balvir Singh. (HT File Photo)

Seven days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Balvir Singh, a resident of Alampur village in Patiala, an accomplice of suspended assistant inspector general of police (Human Rights) Malwinder Singh Sidhu, a local court on Wednesday sent him to judicial custody.

Balvir was wanted in a corruption-cum-criminal case registered by Vigilance as he used to allegedly submit complaints against employees in their departments and then extort money from them at the behest of the AIG Sidhu.

Vigilance, based on an inquiry, had registered a case under sections 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Vigilance Bureau flying squad 1 police station, Mohali.

Meanwhile, Mohali police on January 27 registered a fresh ₹15-lakh extortion and graft case against Sidhu and Balvir Singh, arresting the former on Tuesday.

Both Sidhu and Balvir Singh besides an unknown person were booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with section 384 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase-8 police station.

The arrest was based on an audio clip recovered from a recorder seized from Sidhu during his arrest after assaulting the deputy superintendent of police (Vigilance) at the local Vigilance office. The DSP was questioning Sidhu in a disproportionate assets and a criminal misconduct case on October 25 last year when the alleged assault took place.