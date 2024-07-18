Mohali: Truck driver held with 250 cartons of liquor

A joint team of IT City police and excise department on Wednesday arrested a truck driver and recovered 250 cartons of liquor which was authorised for sale only in Chandigarh. A joint team of IT City police and excise department on Wednesday arrested a truck driver and recovered 250 cartons of liquor which was authorised for sale only in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The accused identified as Bansi Kumar of Sonepat, Haryana, was earlier booked in four similar excise cases.

A team including DSP HS Bal, IT City SHO Simarjeet Singh, SI Gurpreet Singh and excise inspector Kulwinder Singh laid a naka at Airport road near Nadiali village following a tip-off.

“We got secret information that a truck carrying liquor cartons will pass through Jagatpura, Kandala and enter Haryana through the airport road following which we laid a check post. When checked, 250 liquor cartons were found in it,” the DSP said.

SHO Simarjeet Singh said that regular nakas are being laid following the instructions of the Mohali SSP in coordination with the Mohali excise teams. “We are also laying surprise check posts to nab these smugglers. These smugglers buy liquor at cheaper rates from Chandigarh and sell the same at higher prices in other states,” the SHO added.