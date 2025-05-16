Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Man held captive, tortured, robbed by fake CIA staff, 1 held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 16, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Before releasing him, the accused also extorted money through digital transfer and demanded ransom from his family, the victim told Mohali police

A Ferozepur man was allegedly held captive for two days, assaulted and robbed by a group of men posing as CIA staff in Balongi, police said.

Launching a probe, police arrested one of the accused, while others remain at large. (HT)
Launching a probe, police arrested one of the accused, while others remain at large. (HT)

While the abduction took place on May 4 and he was released on May 6, the victim, Parvinder Singh, told police that the accused warned him against reporting the incident, threatening him with death.

Before releasing him, the accused also extorted money through digital transfer and demanded ransom from his family, the victim alleged.

On May 8, his family admitted him to the civil hospital in Ferozepur for medical treatment and police in Mohali were eventually alerted.

Launching a probe, police arrested one of the accused, while others remain at large.

Hailing from Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur district, Parvinder lives in Balongi, Mohali, on rent.

In his complaint to the police, he stated that on May 4, around 7.45 pm, while he was asleep, an acquaintance Pargat Singh arrived at his room, followed by several unknown individuals claiming to be from the CIA.

When he asked for their identification, one of them reportedly pulled out a pistol and threatened him. Parvinder said was forcibly taken away in a Mahindra Thar, thrashed severely and robbed of 65,000. The attackers also transferred 10,000 from his bank account via Google Pay.

Later, two more individuals, Lovepreet and Maninder, allegedly assaulted him again and took him to a deserted location. The accused called his family, demanding ransom while threatening harm. Fearing for his safety, his family agreed to pay. The victim was eventually released near Kharar on the night of May 6.

Balongi police have registered a case against Pargat, Robin, Lovepreet, Maninder and one unidentified accused under Sections 115 (2), 351 (2), 308 (2), 127 (2), 191 (3) and 190 of the IPC, and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. While Pargat has been arrested, efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining culprits, said police.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Man held captive, tortured, robbed by fake CIA staff, 1 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On