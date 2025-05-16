Mohali: Man held captive, tortured, robbed by fake CIA staff, 1 held

A Ferozepur man was allegedly held captive for two days, assaulted and robbed by a group of men posing as CIA staff in Balongi, police said. Launching a probe, police arrested one of the accused, while others remain at large. (HT)

While the abduction took place on May 4 and he was released on May 6, the victim, Parvinder Singh, told police that the accused warned him against reporting the incident, threatening him with death.

Before releasing him, the accused also extorted money through digital transfer and demanded ransom from his family, the victim alleged.

On May 8, his family admitted him to the civil hospital in Ferozepur for medical treatment and police in Mohali were eventually alerted.

Hailing from Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur district, Parvinder lives in Balongi, Mohali, on rent.

In his complaint to the police, he stated that on May 4, around 7.45 pm, while he was asleep, an acquaintance Pargat Singh arrived at his room, followed by several unknown individuals claiming to be from the CIA.

When he asked for their identification, one of them reportedly pulled out a pistol and threatened him. Parvinder said was forcibly taken away in a Mahindra Thar, thrashed severely and robbed of ₹65,000. The attackers also transferred ₹10,000 from his bank account via Google Pay.

Later, two more individuals, Lovepreet and Maninder, allegedly assaulted him again and took him to a deserted location. The accused called his family, demanding ransom while threatening harm. Fearing for his safety, his family agreed to pay. The victim was eventually released near Kharar on the night of May 6.

Balongi police have registered a case against Pargat, Robin, Lovepreet, Maninder and one unidentified accused under Sections 115 (2), 351 (2), 308 (2), 127 (2), 191 (3) and 190 of the IPC, and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. While Pargat has been arrested, efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining culprits, said police.