Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor’s job in the institute.
The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi, was suspended from the institute two weeks ago following a slew of complaints against him.
Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
Purkhalvi was arrested from his residence in Zirakpur on Monday after Hardeep approached the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
In his complaint, Hardeep stated that he had applied for the instructor’s post under the reserved category. In a subsequent interaction, Purkhalvi, who is also from the reserved category, told him that eligible candidates were willing to pay even ₹1 lakh for the post, but since he was from the reserved category, he can pay ₹50,000.
Hardeep said the principal sought the bribe for a job that would pay him ₹15,000 per month on outsourcing basis, following which he filmed Purkhalvi while he made the demand and forwarded it to the anti-corruption helpline number.
“The complaint reached us and we registered an FIR against Purkhalvi, before arresting him from his flat in Zirakpur on Monday. Recruitments of instructors at the institute are under the purview of the principal,” Kaur said.
A case under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Purkhalvi at the Vigilance Bureau’s station in Sector 68. If proven, the charge entails imprisonment up to five years with fine. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.
Notably, the accused was also booked in 2012 in a disproportionate assets case, while he was an instructor at ITI Lalru, but he was acquitted later.
Also the president of NGO Dalit Chetna Manch, Punjab, Purkhalvi had won the Dr Ambedkar Fellowship Award in 2009. His wife, Baljit Kaur Purkhalvi, is a former councillor of the Mohali municipal corporation.
His arrest comes a week after the Vigilance Bureau nabbed a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for accepting a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-dues certificate (NDC).
-
Amid Covid spike in NCR, Chandigarh adviser says speed up children’s immunisation
Amid another surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children. The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group kicked off on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
-
India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020). The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.
-
Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019. In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.
-
Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court
After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused. The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. Promised to take victim to Canada The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage.
-
Furore over poor sanitation at Mohali MC House meeting
Pandemonium marked the monthly House meeting of the Mohali municipal corporation on Monday, with opposition councillors vehemently voicing concerns over the deteriorating sanitation in the city. In the Mohali MC House of 50, the Congress has 37 seats, the Azad group, led by MLA Kulwant Singh, 10, while the remaining three are independents. Independent councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said MC's sanitation department was not working efficiently to remove garbage from the roadsides and parks.
