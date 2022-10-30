Moose Wala murder case: Sacked Mansa officer seen with gangster Tinu’s aide in night club in viral video

Sacked Crime Investigation Agency in-charge of Mansa police Pritpal Singh has been seen with aide of gangster Deepak Tinu at a night club in a viral video.

Following this Mansa police is preparing to bring Tinu’s aide Mohit Bhardwaj on production warrants. Bhardwaj is in Mohali police’s custody right now. A police officer on condition of anonymity said that the Mansa police have already brought Bhardwaj’s brother Bittu to Mansa and interrogating him.

Tinu, one of the accused in singer’s murder had fled from custody on October 1. Punjab Police arrested and sacked unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the Moose Wala murder case. Tinu was re-arrested by Delhi police from Ajmer on October 19.

As per information, the story of the escape of Tinu started in the month of July, when he was brought to Punjab on production warrants from Tihar jail in New Delhi. As per sources, Tinu’s aide Mohit Bhardwaj facilitated expensive shopping, stays in luxury hotels and entry in high end night clubs in the vicinity of Chandigarh to Pritpal.

In a viral video, Pritpal can be seen with Tinu’s aide Mohit Bhardwaj in a night club at Industrial Area in Chandigarh. Sources said Pritpal had come to Chandigarh on July 13 and this video is of July 14. “On directions of Tinu, Bhardwaj took Pritpal to various places for shopping and paid for it,” sources added.

Interestingly, this video has been leaked on social media days after Bhardwaj was taken into custody by the Mohali police. The video has been taken by Bhardwaj.

An officer privy to development said that Bhardwaj had provided facilities to Pritpal from other persons using name of Tinu. “Following this the owners of the night clubs whose names have come up have been questioned by the police. These club owners will also be asked what they have talked with Tinu and how he contacted them. The owner of the hotel where Pritpal was provided stay is also being questioned by the police,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mansa Senior superintendent of police, Gaurav Toora said role of Mohit Bhardwaj in connection with escape of Tinu from police custody has been considered. “Police will bring him to Mansa for interrogation. He is presently being interrogated by the Mohali police, after which the Mansa police will also investigate,” he added.

