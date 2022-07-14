Moose Wala murder: Delhi court grants transit remand of third shooter to Punjab Police
The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Thursday got one-day transit remand of two suspects, including a shooter, from a Delhi court.
The SIT will now bring the duo — Ankit Sirsa, 19, who has been identified as the youngest shooter, and Sachin Bhiwani, who is accused of harbouring four shooters — to Mansa and produce them in a local court to seek their remand on Friday. The singer was shot dead by at least six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29.
The Delhi Police special cell had arrested Sirsa and Bhiwani from the Kashmiri Gate area on July 4, and the two were in its custody since then. After taking permission from the Delhi court, the Punjab Police arrested the duo in Moose Wala’s murder case.
The court, in its order, said that as the two have been accused of committing a cognisable offence, their transit remand is being granted to the Punjab Police, who should produce them before the court concerned as early as possible. The order further stated that a medical examination of the accused be conducted as per rules and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. A Mansa court had issued an arrest warrant against the two on Wednesday.
Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toor, who is also a member of the SIT, said: “We have taken the custody of the accused and a team is bringing them to Mansa. We will seek their police remand for custodial interrogation.”
DGP meets slain singer’s family
Meanwhile, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited Moosa village at Mansa on Thursday to meet the slain singer’s family. “I have assured them a fair and speedy investigation to bring the culprits to book. All the remaining accused will be arrested soon and police will push for strictest punishment to them,” he said.
While three shooters, including Sirsa, have been arrested by the Delhi Police special cell, the remaining three are still absconding. Shooters Priyavrat Fauji, who was leading one of the modules, and Kashish are already in the Mansa police’s custody after being brought from the national capital. They were arrested from Gujarat’s Kutch on June 19.
