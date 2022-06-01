Moose Wala murder: New SIT to probe inter-state gang role, smuggled Pak weapons
The Punjab Police on Wednesday reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. A member of the SIT told Hindustan Times that the team was reconstituted sensing involvement of inter-state gangs and the possibility of weapons smuggled from Pakistan.
The SIT has been reconstituted under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban. The six-member SIT will have a new chairman Inspector General of Police PAP Jaskaran Singh and two new members including AIG-AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora. While SP (Investigation) Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation (Bathinda) Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh are existing three members, the office of Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said.
The DGP has directed the SIT to carry out investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators and on completion of investigation, the police report shall be submitted in the court.
“The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP”, the DGP's order further reads.
In a latest development, Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the police are probing various angles in the murder and have got various leads. He said that the SIT has traced the route used by the assailants to carry out the attack on Moose Wala and the route used for the recce. The singer-turned politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.
