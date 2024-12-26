Morphed video of Kejriwal: Another FIR against Delhi advocate

Another FIR, this time by the Salem Tabri police station, has been registered against Delhi-based lawyer Vibhor Anand for allegedly uploading morphed and edited videos of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The videos purportedly distort Kejriwal’s speeches about the Dalit (scheduled caste) community, claimed the complainant. Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

The complaint of AAP leader Deepu Ghai mentioned that a video of Kejriwal’s speech about the SC/ST community was morphed and shared on social media. The complaint claimed that the video could “violate peace among the public and has hurt the sentiments of the community in Punjab and other states, besides being a deliberate attempt to malign Kejriwal’s image.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Salem Tabri police station, stated that an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 336(4) (forgery), 352 (intentional insult with intent to breach peace), and 353(2) (creating enmity between different groups), has been registered against the accused. Additionally, sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act have also been invoked.

Similar FIRs were registered at Salem Tabri, Dugri, Sahnewal, Haibowal, Division Number 5 and Model Town police stations on Monday. The two FIRs, specifically naming Vibhor Anand, have been lodged at Dugri and Sahnewal police stations, while four FIRs were lodged against unidentified accused.