Mother arrested for seven-year-old boy’s murder in Mansa

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Apr 03, 2024 10:45 PM IST

The accused is a resident of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda. Police said the woman had killed her son as she wanted to marry her friend.

Two days after the body of a seven-year-old boy was found near a bus stand in Mansa, police arrested his mother for murder.

Two days after the body of a seven-year-old boy was found near a bus stand in Mansa, police arrested his mother for murder. (HT File)
Mansa superintendent of police (SP) Manmohan Singh Aulakh said that on Monday, an unidentified child’s body was found at the bus stand following which police immediately issued advertisements for identification of the deceased.

“After the deceased boy’s pictures went viral on social media, his aunt identified him and alerted the police,” said the SP.

“She further disclosed that her brother (the boy’s father) had been lodged in jail for the last three years, and her sister-in-law wanted to marry a friend so she killed the boy,” said the cop.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case of murder was registered against the accused at the Mansa City police station. The boy’s body will be handed over to family members after post-mortem, the SP said.

