Multiple factors behind Chakki bridge collapse: Punjab to HC

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 02:01 AM IST

The high court in August had sought a report on this as some lawyers alleged before the court that it was illegal mining which was responsible for the bridge collpase.

The British-era bridge on the Chakki river collapsed on August 20 due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.

The government has told the court that a probe was conducted into the incident by additional deputy commissioner, Pathankot, and in the report he has suggested that the reason of collapse should not be only linked to just one factor keeping in view of technical nature and complexity of the factors. A detailed hydrological and structural investigation is needed to understand holistic picture of the event, the report said.

It was due to reduction of the stream width and presence of confluence point just upstream a bridge which led to shift of channel stream. The report also said there was also obstruction of a raft like structure created by the railways beneath the bridge number 32. This factor has also become important as NHAI has categorically sought permission to create breaches in this platform to achieve flow of water across whole width of Chakki river in order to protect national highway bridge on NH- 154.

