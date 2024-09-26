Murder accused, 2 aids held with 32 gm heroin in Chandigarh

A high-profile murder case accused and his two accomplices were arrested by the Chandigarh Police for running a drug peddling racket in the city. Sudeep Pahal, who had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder of Vishal Chhillar, a former president of the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) at DAV College, has been linked to drug peddling activities in the tricity area while on bail. (Getty image)

Accused Sudeep Pahal, along with his two accomplices Kshitiz and Ramandeep, was caught with 32.18 gm heroin during a police operation near the 3BRD Road in Ram Darbar on Tuesday.

Pahal, who had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder of Vishal Chhillar, a former president of the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) at DAV College, has been linked to drug peddling activities in the tricity area while on bail.

Police said his arrest exposes a deeper involvement in the narcotics trade, where he and his accomplices were reportedly supplying heroin to students and others in Chandigarh, including those at Panjab University.

On Tuesday, the team stopped a Maruti Swift for inspection. During the search, the driver, Ramdeep, was found in possession of 18.77 gm heroin, while Pahal, was caught with 13.41 gm heroin. Kshitiz was also arrested.

In addition to the drugs, police recovered ₹1,00,500 in cash from the vehicle, suspected to be proceeds from their drug trade.

Pahal has a history of serious criminal charges. In 2019, he was arrested under sections of the IPC related to murder (302), attempt to murder (307), and arms possession. Pahal was one of the key accused in the murder of Vishal Chhillar, who was shot dead at a rented flat in Sector 49, Chandigarh, in March 2019. Despite being out on bail for this case, Pahal continued his involvement in illegal activities. Ramdeep, another former DAV student, is co-accused in the same murder case, while Kshitiz, involved in a separate murder case, met both of them during their time in jail.

In 2023, the police said Pahal had been running a drug racket while being in contact with other criminals, including individuals lodged in jail. Kuldeep Sharma, another drug peddler arrested earlier, had disclosed to the police that he was working under Pahal’s instructions while Pahal was in Burail Jail. Sharma had admitted to supplying drugs to students at DAV College and Panjab University.

The police are currently investigating the full extent of Pahal’s drug operations and his connections with other criminals. All three accused, including Pahal, Ramdeep, and Kshitiz, are being remanded to police custody for further interrogation.