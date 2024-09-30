Nadda targets Congress, says it’s devoid of ideology, agenda

Union minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the intelligent students had to stand in queues for employment during the previous Congress government and jobs were given on the basis of ‘kharchi-parchi (recommendation and money)’. Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak. (PTI)

While addressing a rally here in support of party candidate from Kalanaur Renu Dabla, Nadda alleged that during the Congress government, there were land scams, big industrialists used to grab land of poor families.

“Congress means a party of scams. Earlier our country was counted among corrupt nations but now we have become the fifth largest economy in the world. The economies of China, Australia and the US are going through a tough phase, and we are growing rapidly. The people of Haryana have made up their mind to elect BJP for the third time in Haryana,” he added.

Launching a blistering attack on leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said that Rahul had claimed in America that reservation will be ended but he wants to assure you that reservation can’t be scrapped until BJP exists in the country.

“The Congress party was involved in land scam, helicopter purchase scam, coal scam and on the other side BJP gave you a corruption-free government in the last 10 years in the state. The previous Congress government remained busy in giving money to the royal family in Delhi. The Congress made false promises to people of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh before the assembly polls and now they are mum over the promises,” the BJP national chief added.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged that the previous Congress government was synonymous to ‘gunda raj’ and they carried development in limited districts.

Meanwhile, lashing out at Congress, Nadda said in Panchkula, “Congress party is devoid of ideology.”

“Congress party has come from Mahatma Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, they have become devoid of ideology, there is no agenda,” he said while attacking Congress at an intellectual meet organised in favour of BJP candidate from Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta in Sector 1, Panchkula on Sunday.

Listing out pro-farmer decision, Nadda said, “Earlier MSP was given on 8 crops in Haryana, but under BJP rule, MSP is being given on 24 crops. BJP has always been making efforts for the bright future of farmers.”

Nadda said, “Gupta’s victory from Panchkula is certain, now you have to contribute to increase the margin of victory.”