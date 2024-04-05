Nakas at 9 critical points in Mohali to be web streamed: Admn

Mohali administration and police have identified nine critical points across the district where special nakas with web streaming will be installed in order to curb illegal inter-state liquor smuggling ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In all, Mohali police have laid 48 nakas, including 26 jointly with the excise department. (HT file photo for representation)

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said out of all nakas to be laid in the district, nine critical points had been identified where special nakas, with cameras, will be laid to keep an eye on inter-state smuggling of liquor, cash and freebies. The vehicular movement will be recorded and monitored through these CCTV cameras, DC Jain said.

These points include nakas at Jharmeri border, Daffarpur-Ramgarh border, Behra Mor, Panchkula-Zirakpur highway (opposite Sekhon Marriage Palace), Sector-20 (Panchkula), Nagla Mor, Bohra-Khehra Mor, Baddi road and Kanne Ka Bara Karoran Road (Nayagaon).

In all, police have laid 48 nakas, including 26 jointly with the excise department.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday held a special meeting with liquor contractors, who purchased liquor vends in Mohali during the one-day auction held on March 29 for FY 2024-25 and warned them not to indulge in illegal activities.

People familiar with the matter said the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a recent meeting with all DCs and senior superintendents of police, besides other officials, blamed Punjab for not curbing the sale and supply of illegal liquor.

ECI also discussed the Sangrur hooch tragedy in which 20 people lost their lives due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor. The ECI had sought a detailed report from Punjab chief secretary and director general of police in connection with the incident.

After the ECI took a serious note of the incident and directed the Punjab officials to curb illegal sale of liquor, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg, along with senior officers of excise department, held a meeting with all liquor contractors. In case anyone requires liquor for a wedding or some social gathering, prior permission will be required from the administration for it.