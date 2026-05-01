Narcotics smuggling is no less than terrorism: LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that narcotics smuggling is no less than terrorism and reiterated stringent punishment for those involved. Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha during the ongoing 'Drug-Free J&K' campaign, in Doda on Thursday. (ANI)

“I firmly believe that drug abuse is a form of silent terrorism, not merely a matter of law and order. The smuggling of narcotics represents terrorism in disguise. We have decided that drug traffickers in J&K will be treated under the law the same way terrorists are,” Sinha, who led a drug-free Jammu Kashmir campaign in Doda, said.

The LG also highlighted that in just the last 20 days, around 350 FIRs were registered and 440 drug traffickers were arrested.

Sinha on April 11 launched the 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan to tackle the drug menace in the Union territory.

He also stated that every drug smuggler, every local peddler, and every member of a drug syndicate working to destroy society will be identified and put behind bars. “I give you my word: we will not rest until the networks spreading this poison are completely dismantled,” the LG said.

Lieutenant governor observed that the path to success in this campaign is demanding, and the challenge is significant. “Every moment must be used with purpose, and every citizen must take part in this Jan-Andolan. Together, we can make J&K a shining example for the nation: a society free from the burden of drug addiction,” he said.

“In the remaining 80 days, a whole-of-government effort must confront and dismantle the web of drug addiction. This requires a change in mindset. Sometimes people say this is not my problem. This attitude must change,” he said.

Every family must recognise that prosperity is not measured by economic growth alone, but by the vigilant and responsible choices of its citizens, the LG said.