Narnaul man dies hours after being released from police custody, kin protest

The kin of a 35-year-old man, who died hours after being released from police custody, blocked the Patiala-Delhi national highway in Narwana town of Jind district on Thursday. The kin of a 35-year-old man, who died hours after being released from police custody, blocked the Patiala-Delhi national highway in Narwana town of Jind district on Thursday. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep, a native of Narwana city in Jind. Family members claimed that he was tortured in police custody following which he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

His brother, Pardeep, alleged that Sandeep had got into a scuffle with some neighbours two days ago during which he sustained injuries.

“Thereafter, the Dial 112 police team took him to the city police station but released him after a few hours. Soon after being released, Sandeep developed some health issues following which he was taken to the civil hospital in Narwana town but referred to Jind. From there, the doctors further referred him to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he died during treatment,” he added.

Narwana SDM Anil Kumar and DSP Jitender Kumar along with other officials reached the spot and assured the kin of fair inquiry. They apprised them that three neighbours have been booked under Section 302 (murder) 34 (criminal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code. Following this, the blockade was lifted.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON