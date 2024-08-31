Nat’l Commission for Safai Karamchari chairman meets Ludhiana MC employee unions

To listen to the grievances and problems being faced by safai karamcharis and make recommendations to improve the condition at ground level, National Commissioner for Safai Karamcharis chairman M Venkatesan conducted a meeting with the safai karamcharis and members of different municipal corporation (MC) employees union at Circuit House on Friday. Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamchari M Venkatesan interacting with daily wagers in civil hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, superintending engineer Ravinder Garg among other officials were also present in the meeting.

Leaders and members of different MC employees unions participated in the meeting and raised concern over issues being faced by the safai karamcharis at ground level. Venkatesan said after hearing the issues of the employee unions, a number of recommendations were made to MC officials on the spot. Further, he stated that in some matters, decisions have to be taken by the state government and he will make recommendations to the state government.