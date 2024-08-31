 Nat’l Commission for Safai Karamchari chairman meets Ludhiana MC employee unions - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nat’l Commission for Safai Karamchari chairman meets Ludhiana MC employee unions

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 31, 2024 07:06 AM IST

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, superintending engineer Ravinder Garg among other officials were also present in the meeting

To listen to the grievances and problems being faced by safai karamcharis and make recommendations to improve the condition at ground level, National Commissioner for Safai Karamcharis chairman M Venkatesan conducted a meeting with the safai karamcharis and members of different municipal corporation (MC) employees union at Circuit House on Friday.

Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamchari M Venkatesan interacting with daily wagers in civil hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamchari M Venkatesan interacting with daily wagers in civil hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, superintending engineer Ravinder Garg among other officials were also present in the meeting.

Leaders and members of different MC employees unions participated in the meeting and raised concern over issues being faced by the safai karamcharis at ground level. Venkatesan said after hearing the issues of the employee unions, a number of recommendations were made to MC officials on the spot. Further, he stated that in some matters, decisions have to be taken by the state government and he will make recommendations to the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nat’l Commission for Safai Karamchari chairman meets Ludhiana MC employee unions
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On