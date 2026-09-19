NCB to set up zonal office in Shimla for drug-free campaign

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will set up a zonal office in Shimla, NCB regional director Amanjit Singh said during his interaction with the media on Friday. NCB regional director Amanjit Singh said that the Union home minister Amit Shah has approved setting up of NCB zonal office in Shimla and it will be started very soon. (HT Photo for representation)

Singh was speaking during the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2029’ held in Shimla by the Union ministry of home affairs and the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.

Singh said that the Union home minister Amit Shah has approved setting up of NCB zonal office in Shimla and it will be started very soon.

“The target of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan 2029’ is to be achieved through complete dedication, sustained awareness, Centre-State coordination and firm commitment. The campaign will strengthen resources of states and focus on result based accountability. There will be 100% central sector funding for anti-narcotics infrastructure. Every state will have a fully equipped Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) by March 2027. Time bound reporting on drug samples will be held in 30 days,” he said.

“The campaign will move forward as a people’s movement. The target is to reach 50 crore people from the current reach of 20 crore people. One lakh ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Mitras’ will be prepared through NCC, NSS and My Bharat. Schools and Colleges will become the first line of defence against drug abuse,” he added.

Land to be provided soon: Shimla DC

The NCB officials urged the Shimla deputy commissioner (DC), Anupam Kashyap, to make land available at the earliest for establishing the zonal office in Shimla. The DC assured them of early and positive action in the matter.

He also assured the Union ministry of home affairs and the NCB of all possible support from the district administration for the effective implementation of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ across the district.

Kashyap said that the officers of district administration have adopted various schools in the district where they visit from time to time and sensitise the students to stay away from drugs.

He said that, besides taking effective action against drug-related activities, the district administration was also broadening public awareness initiatives by encouraging greater participation of youth and the general public in the fight against drug abuse.