NEET-UG 2021: Panchkula boy gets AIR 5

Suyash Arora from Panchkula has scored All India Rank 5 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET, undergraduate) the results of which were announced on Monday. He scored 715 of a total 720 in the exam that was conducted on September 12.

Suyash, 18, who completed Class 12 from Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Panchkula, said: “I want to pursue MBBS from AIIMS, Delhi, but I am yet to figure out which branch I want to specialise in.” He will be following in his sister Mehak Arora’s footsteps, who had scored the third rank in the AIIMS Delhi entrance in 2018.

Following a routine was the key to prepare well, he said. “I used to study around four to five hours since Class 11, and towards the end, increased it to nine hours. When I wasn’t studying, I preferred to spend time with my friends and playing chess.”

Suyash’s mother Renu Arora is a chartered accountant while his father Mahesh Arora, who was an engineer, died in 2012.

Doctor couple’s daughter from Chandigarh gets 23rd rank

Scoring 710 out of 720, Pavit Singh of Chandigarh got an AIR 23.Pavit lives in Sector 35 and studied from Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22.

Daughter of a doctor couple, Pavit said had followed a relaxed approach towards preparation. “I used to go out to eat and was also fond of watching TV and online shows. My focus was on mock tests. My grandparents were also a big source of support,” she said.

Her mother Dr Brahmjyot Kaur is a pathologist at Healing Hospital, Sector 34, while her father Dr Bhavneet Singh Bhalla is a surgeon at Indus Hospital in Mohali. She wants to pursue MBBS from AIIMS, Delhi.

While the results were announced on Monday night, they were being emailed by the National Testing Agency to students, leading to a lot of confusion. Coaching institutes confirmed that majority of the students had not received their result.