‘NEP breaks conventional barriers in academic disciplines’

On the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020, a press conference was held at the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including professor BR Gurjar, NITTTR director, and professor P Guptasarma, acting director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali.

Rajinder Chaudhry, additional director general, Press Information Bureau, Chandigarh, provided an overview of the NEP 2020 and highlighted its transformative impact on India’s education landscape.

The integration of skills across disciplines was emphasised as one of the significant benefits of the NEP 2020. The event highlighted that by breaking down conventional barriers between academic subjects, the policy has fostered multidisciplinary learning, nurturing students’ curiosity and promoting a holistic approach to education.

The NEP also includes the addition of 35 million seats in higher education institutions, addressing the increasing demand for quality education. The target of achieving 100% gross enrollment ratio (GER) in higher education by 2030 was also highlighted.

Professor BR Gurjar shared the achievements of NITTTR Chandigarh in technical teachers training, having successfully trained 45,000 faculty members annually.

Professor P Guptasarma talked about the achievements of the policy in promoting excellence in science, education and research, along with the steps taken by IISER Mohali in its implementation.

Distinguished speakers from various technical education sectors, including KK Kataria, director of technical education, Haryana, Rajni Mahajan, deputy director of technical education, Punjab, and RP Gupta, director of technical education, Uttarakhand, shared their experiences about how NEP has impacted education in their regions.