Nerchowk medical college to start robotic surgery this year: Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday presided over the IRIS-2025 programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, in district Mandi. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Mandi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He announced plans to start robotic surgery at the college later this year and sanctioned ₹28 crore for the installation of an MRI machine to be set up within two months. Robotic surgery has already commenced at Chamiyana and RPGMC Tanda, where 45 procedures have successfully been performed using robotic technology.

He said that Himachali doctors were highly talented and outdated technology often hampers their ability to treat patients efficiently and the state government was replacing all the old machinery with the modern ones.

The CM said that the government has approved ₹12 crore for a Cath lab at Nerchowk, out of which ₹9 crore has already been released. He said that soon all medical colleges in the state would have smart diagnostic laboratories modeled on AIIMS, New Delhi, where 100 tests can be conducted from a single blood sample, adding that the state government has sanctioned ₹75 crore for this purpose.

He said that to overcome the shortage of technicians in the health sector, the number of seats in medical colleges has been increased and 38 new posts have been sanctioned in the department of emergency medicine.

Sukhu said that the previous BJP government had squandered the state’s treasury. He said that if they had used the funds judiciously, the health services in the state would have been far better today.

Nerchowk Medical college gets facelift

CM Sukhu also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of five projects worth ₹8.37 crore in Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College & Hospital, Nerchowk.

He also laid the foundation stone of the students hostel to be constructed at a cost of ₹5.98 crore.

He also inaugurated ₹80 lakh state midwifery training institute and skill lab, nutrition rehabilitation centre completed with an outlay of rupees six lakh, comprehensive lactation management centre completed with an outlay of ₹76 lakh and ₹23 lakh Endoscopy Unit.