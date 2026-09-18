NGT stays construction at 33 green belt sites in Ludhiana

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday stayed construction at 33 green belt areas across Ludhiana and directed the municipal corporation and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to take action against encroachments at the sites. The spot where the vending zone was to come up near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT)

The directions came during a hearing on a petition filed by the Public Action Committee (PAC), which had approached the tribunal over alleged illegal construction on the 33 green belt areas. The petition specifically raised the issue of a vending zone being constructed in the green belt area in front of Chand Cinema, said PAC member Kuldeep Singh Khaira, who attended the hearing.

The NGT’s action comes after a joint committee constituted by the tribunal submitted its report on August 19, finding the allegations of illegal construction to be true following inspections of all 33 sites.

The tribunal had constituted the joint committee on July 31, 2025, with the deputy commissioner as its nodal officer and members from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the ministry of environment. It had directed the committee to visit the locations, verify the allegations and take appropriate punitive action if the violations were found to be true.

However, the committee did not inspect the sites for several months, prompting the residents’ body to approach the NGT again in March 2026, alleging non-compliance with the tribunal’s directions.

The delay also came under scrutiny after a tehsil office came up in the park opposite Chand Cinema in February this year.

Kapil Arora, a PAC member, alleged that the construction was particularly significant as the park was among the green belt sites the joint committee, headed by the deputy commissioner, was supposed to inspect.

On March 18, the NGT issued notices to Ludhiana deputy commissioner, PPCB and the ministry of environment, directing them to file a report on the matter. At a hearing on July 7, the tribunal also directed the deputy commissioner to file a personal affidavit over non-compliance with its earlier orders, according to Arora.

The joint committee subsequently inspected all 33 sites on July 9 and submitted its report to the NGT on August 19. The report found the allegations of illegal construction to be true at all 33 locations.

The NGT has now directed the civic and development authorities to act against encroachments at the green belt sites, while staying further construction there.

Repeated calls made to Ludhiana deputy commissioner and municipal corporation commissioner went unanswered.