Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA conducts searches in Jalalabad bomb blast case
chandigarh news

NIA conducts searches in Jalalabad bomb blast case

The NIA conducted searches at 6 locations in the districts of Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran in Jalalabad bomb blast case
NIA conducts searches in Jalalabad bomb blast case
NIA conducts searches in Jalalabad bomb blast case
Published on Jun 25, 2022 02:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in the last year’s Jalalabad bomb blast case.

The NIA conducted searches at 6 locations in the districts of Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran and digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs) , ammunition and other incriminating documents/materials were seized.

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, acknowledged that a team of NIA coordinated with them in advance to work on the case, following which all sort of logical assistance was facilitated.

The case relates to an explosion that took place on a Bajaj Platina bike near Punjab National Bank, Jalalabad City in Fazilka on September 15, 2021. One of the terrorists was killed in the explosion. The case was originally registered at the local police station, before being taken over by the anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on October 1.

Investigation revealed that accused involved were in touch with Pakistan based terrorists and smugglers and were recruited for executing the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks using arms and explosives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • “For only the 2nd time since 1947, J&K will have no assembly members to vote in the Presidential poll. The last time this happened was during the dark days of the early 90s, 1992 to be precise,” tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah. (ANI File Photo)

    ‘Last time this happened in 1992’: Omar on Jammu and Kashmir assembly missing Prez poll

    Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that after the Independence of the country, only for the second time assembly members from J&K can't take part in the presidential elections scheduled for next month. Earlier in 1992, when militancy was at its peak and J&K was under Governor's rule, the erstwhile state had no assembly then so legislators from J&K couldn't participate in the elections for the country's President.

  • The officers apprised the L-G, Manoj Sinha, of the overall security situation while threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements related to Amarnath Yatra. (PTI File Photo)

    Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, L-G Manoj Sinha reviews security scenario

    With barely six days to go for the annual Amarnath Yatra, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the ensuing pilgrimage at a unified command meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, said officials here. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and senior security officers from the home department, J&K Police, army, intelligence agencies, CRPF, and others. It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

  • The fresh Covid cases pushed Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload from 823 on Thursday to 871 on Friday. (AP)

    Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high

    The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago. With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.

  • CHB said when applying for a service, there was no need to submit the original documents of the property and only self-attested photocopies will suffice. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1

    The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in. Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.

  • Both were sent to three-day remand after being presented before a court in Ambala. (Getty Images)

    Two fugitives land in Ambala police net

    Two fugitives carrying a bounty of 5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency-1 of Ambala police on Friday. They were identified as Disa, a local, and a resident of Mewat, Salman. Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out