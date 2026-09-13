NIA raids 10 locations in J&K in LeT-linked cross border terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a cross-border terror conspiracy involving Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their alleged network of local over ground workers (OGWs.) NIA said that they are also examining the financial trail, communication channels, movement of the accused. (ANI)

The searches were conducted in Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore to unearth further evidence relating to the conspiracy and to ascertain the roles of individuals providing logistical and other support to infiltrated terrorists.

NIA spokesman said that the case, initially registered as FIR No. 0024/2026 at Zakoora police station, Srinagar, was subsequently re-registered by NIA as RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU under Section 23 of the UA(P) Act, 1967, Sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

“The investigation commenced following the arrest of an OGW, associated with LeT, during the late-night hours of March 31, 2026 at a naka point. A hand grenade and live ammunition were recovered from his possession. Further investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Pakistani nationals linked to the conspiracy and revealed the identities and suspected roles of members of the local support network,” the NIA spokesman said, adding that investigation conducted so far has revealed linkages between Pakistan-based LeT handlers and their local associates, who were being used for communication, movement and concealment of infiltrated terrorists, provision of shelter, reconnaissance and other logistical facilitation.

NIA said that they are also examining the financial trail, communication channels, movement of the accused, and the source and supply chain of arms and explosives, with a view to establish the complete network and uncover the extent of its activities. “The searches conducted on Saturday are part of NIA’s continuing investigation into the larger conspiracy and the support mechanism facilitating cross-border terrorism. During the searches, further incriminating material relevant to the case was seized/secured, which is being examined and corroborated with other evidence collected during the investigation,” the spokesman added.