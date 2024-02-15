Nihang hacks man to death in Patti amid dispute over smoking

A 65-year-old Nihang on Wednesday morning hacked a 38-year-old man with his kirpan after a dispute over smoking in the street at village Sabha falling in Patti sub-division. A 65-year-old Nihang on Wednesday morning hacked a 38-year-old man with his kirpan after a dispute over smoking in the street at village Sabha falling in Patti sub-division. (HT File)

As per the villagers, the deceased identified as Sukhraj Singh was smoking when nihang identified as Sukhchain Singh asked him to stop. Sukhraj started abusing him. This led to a heated exchange between both persons. The verbal spat turned ugly and nihang stabbed Sukhraj with kirpan. Sukhraj succumbed to injuries on the spot. Patti Sadar Police Station SHO Paramjit Singh said the accused has been arrested and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.