 Nihang hacks man to death in Patti amid dispute over smoking - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nihang hacks man to death in Patti amid dispute over smoking

Nihang hacks man to death in Patti amid dispute over smoking

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Feb 15, 2024 09:20 AM IST

As per the villagers, the deceased identified as Sukhraj Singh was smoking when nihang identified as Sukhchain Singh asked him to stop. Sukhraj started abusing him

A 65-year-old Nihang on Wednesday morning hacked a 38-year-old man with his kirpan after a dispute over smoking in the street at village Sabha falling in Patti sub-division.

A 65-year-old Nihang on Wednesday morning hacked a 38-year-old man with his kirpan after a dispute over smoking in the street at village Sabha falling in Patti sub-division. (HT File)
A 65-year-old Nihang on Wednesday morning hacked a 38-year-old man with his kirpan after a dispute over smoking in the street at village Sabha falling in Patti sub-division. (HT File)

As per the villagers, the deceased identified as Sukhraj Singh was smoking when nihang identified as Sukhchain Singh asked him to stop. Sukhraj started abusing him. This led to a heated exchange between both persons. The verbal spat turned ugly and nihang stabbed Sukhraj with kirpan. Sukhraj succumbed to injuries on the spot. Patti Sadar Police Station SHO Paramjit Singh said the accused has been arrested and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On