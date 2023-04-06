Nikita Khattar is the 2nd DCP of Panchkula

Nikita Khattar has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Panchkula. With this, Panchkula now have two DCPs just on lines of Chandigarh. HT Image

The 2018 batch IPS officer has been entrusted with supervision of security, law and order, traffic and all three crime branches ---crime branch 19, 26 and CID. Apart from this, she would be supervising working of police lines and cyber crime Panchkula police station.

DCP Panchkula Sumer Pratap Singh would supervise the working of police headquarters, EOW and all the police stations of the district.