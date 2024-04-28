No anti-incumbency against central govt, says MoS Rao Inderjit Singh

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh is contesting his third election as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gurugram Lok Sabha seat. A five-time member of Parliament (MP), Inderjit had switched sides after quitting the Congress in 2014. The soft-spoken leader is central to the BJP’s plan to make its presence felt in southern Haryana. Excerpts from an interview. A five-time member of Parliament (MP), Inderjit had switched sides after quitting the Congress in 2014. (HT File)

1.How much is anti-incumbency a factor this time since you have been a BJP MP for the last two terms?

There is no anti-incumbency against the BJP as far as the Central government is concerned. The unprecedented development in Gurugram Parliamentary constituency would also ensure that there is no anti-incumbency against the Centre.

2.So, what would be your pitch – Brand Modi or the performance of the BJP government in the state and the Centre.

This is not a state election. This is an election to form the Central government, fought on the developmental agenda. The Prime Minister wants the nation to be Viksit Bharat by 2047. The pandemic restricted the nation for more than two years but we are now the fastest growing economy post pandemic. In fact, we have outpaced many countries in terms of economic growth.

3.How much would the leadership change made by the BJP in Haryana just before the Lok Sabha elections work to party’s advantage?

It would be better if an evaluation is made when the state goes to assembly elections later this year. Parties at times do make changes in leadership but too much should not be read into it.

4. How do you see the ground situation in Haryana this time as compared to 2019?

Reports suggest that we are doing well across all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

5. What have been the high points of your second term as an MP and a union minister.

My focus has been on qualitative improvement of healthcare, improving rail and road connectivity. The move to get an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Majra in Rewari is one of my major accomplishments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself laid its foundation recently. The ₹5,500 crore metro rail project connecting old Gurugram with new Gurugram, improving connectivity for commuters, Delhi-Mumbai expressway which cuts-through Gurugram, ongoing electrification of Rewari-Jaipur railway line, modifications of railway stations in Rewari and Farrukh Nagar were some of the major infrastructure projects approved during my term as an MP. These are the aspects on which I am seeking votes.

6. What are your big plans for the next term?

I would like to ensure that the proposed regional rapid transit system (RRTS), which will improve connectivity to Rewari and Bawal, is completed in the next five years. Bringing surplus Yamuna water, during monsoon, to the parched terrains of southern Haryana by creating channels is another important project which will be taken up. This will help us in recharging the declining groundwater table in the southern part of the state.