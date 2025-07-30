No govt building to come up near water bodies, policy up in the works: Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that the state government has decided to change the construction norms near rivers and formulate a policy to prevent loss of life and property in the future. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting with cabinet ministers in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Day 2 of cabinet meetings in Shimla on Tuesday.

“We have observed that several government institutions are constructed along riverbanks, and crores of rupees are spent on site development. The government is formulating a policy to prevent loss of life and property in the future. All government buildings will now be established at a safe distance of 100 to 150 metres from such water bodies.”

A separate committee will also look into settlements of people who have been living close to rivers for generations. “A committee is also being formed to study old settlements along rivers and recommend future measures.”

Cabinet approves structural safety audits of buildings across state

Acting on the recommendations of the cabinet panel on disaster management and rehabilitation, the Himachal government also approved the structural safety audits of buildings across state to assess their disaster resilience.

The sub-committee, headed by revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, was formed to examine and suggest measures for strengthening the state’s disaster preparedness and rehabilitation mechanisms. Based on these audits, retrofitting measures will be undertaken to minimise the risk of structural damage during disasters.

Emphasising the importance of disaster-resilient infrastructure, the committee has further recommended making earthquake-resistant and hazard-resilient construction mandatory across the state. The sub-committee has also suggested the integration of home guards, civil defence, fire services, and the state disaster response force (SDRF) with the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authorities (HPSDMA).

Apart from this, the cabinet approved the up-gradation and equipping of 18-day care centres for chemotherapy at district hospitals and selected Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan’s across the State.

The Cabinet gave its nod to establish new milk processing plants at Nahan, Nalagarh, Mohal, and Rohru, in addition to setting up a new milk chilling centre at Jalari in Hamirpur district and a bulk milk cooler at Jhalera in Una district. To enhance efficiency and transparency, it was also decided to implement an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system in the Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation, which will digitize its operations and make all necessary information easily accessible to farmers via mobile phones.

The state cabinet has also approved procurement of apple at the rate of ₹12 per kg under the market intervention scheme (MIS) for the year 2025. It also decided to procure B and C grade kinnow, malta, and orange at ₹12 per kg, galgal at ₹10 per kg and seedling, grafted, and raw achari mango at ₹12 per kg under the scheme.

The cabinet also approved the translocation of 325 trees under Phase-I of the development of the Durgesh-Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi in Dehra, Kangra district. Additionally, it approved the rationalisation of various teaching and non-teaching posts in government polytechnic colleges.

Mandatory dope testing for police recruitment

The state government had decided to introduce mandatory dope testing during police recruitment.

Reiterating zero tolerance towards drug abuse, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Dope testing has been made mandatory for police recruitments. In addition, all new government employees will be required to submit an undertaking confirming they do not consume ‘Chitta’.” The CM made it clear that strict action would be taken against any government employees found involved in drug-related activities.

Social justice and empowerment and health departments made detailed presentations on the steps being taken to combat drug abuse in Himachal during the meeting. During the meeting, it was informed that the drug abuse situation in Himachal remains under control, with NDPS cases accounting for 9% of total cases, significantly lower than Punjab’s 20%.

It was also highlighted that under the tenure of the present state government, 45 cases were registered, and properties worth ₹42.22 crore belonging to individuals involved in drug-related activities were attached.

On the Mandi flash flood, he said,“ We are closely monitoring the situation. The deputy commissioner, NDRF, and SDRF teams have been directed to take immediate action. Rescue operations to evacuate those trapped in Mandi have been initiated since morning.”

“A detailed discussion on the disaster was held during the cabinet meeting yesterday. We are going to form two major committees to address this.” CM said.

Earlier during the day, CM welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay order on the felling of apple trees in rural areas of Shimla’s green belts following a petition by environmentalist and former deputy mayor of Shimla, Tikender Panwar.

“The stay granted by the Supreme Court is a very good decision. We had also filed a petition in the high court urging that fruit-bearing trees should not be cut, especially during the apple season. We made the same plea before Supreme Court,” Said Sukhu.