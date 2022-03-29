Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No new Covid case reported in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

No new Covid case reported in Chandigarh tricity area

Of the 1,431 people tested across Chandigarh tricity on Monday, none was found positive for the Covid infection
Chandigarh tricity’s active cases also dropped from 44 on Sunday to 37 on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Chandigarh tricity’s active cases also dropped from 44 on Sunday to 37 on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 03:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity recorded no fresh Covid-19 case on Monday.

While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula had achieved the milestone individually in earlier in March, it was only on Monday that none of the people tested was found positive in any of these areas.

However, the number of samples collected was less than half compared to the day before. While 3,081 people were tested across the tricity on Sunday, the number was down to 1,431 on Monday.

Panchkula has recorded zero infections five times already this year – on March 8, March 21, March 25, March 27 and March 28. Mohali and Chandigarh logged no case on March 19 and March 22, apart from March 28.

Meanwhile, with no fresh infection and more recoveries, tricity’s active cases dropped from 44 on Sunday to 37 on Monday.

At 19, Chandigarh has the most infected patients, followed by Mohali with 15 and Panchkula with three.

Also, the tricity completed 26 days with no increase in its death toll. The only fatality his month was reported by Mohali on March 2.

Cautioning residents against lowering their guard, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Zero cases do not mean that the virus is gone. We still have 19 active cases in Chandigarh and in the absence of any Covid-related restrictions, the infection can transmit anytime. So, people should not feel complacent and must ensure they wear masks, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene in public. Those still not vaccinated must come forward and get the shot at the earliest.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 91,911 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh, where 90,727 patients have recovered and 1,165 have died.

Mohali’s caseload stands at 95,690, including 94,527 recoveries and 1,148 deaths.

In Panchkula, 43,713 people have been cured and 414 have succumbed out of the total 44,130 found infected till date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out