No new Covid case reported in Chandigarh tricity area

The tricity recorded no fresh Covid-19 case on Monday.

While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula had achieved the milestone individually in earlier in March, it was only on Monday that none of the people tested was found positive in any of these areas.

However, the number of samples collected was less than half compared to the day before. While 3,081 people were tested across the tricity on Sunday, the number was down to 1,431 on Monday.

Panchkula has recorded zero infections five times already this year – on March 8, March 21, March 25, March 27 and March 28. Mohali and Chandigarh logged no case on March 19 and March 22, apart from March 28.

Meanwhile, with no fresh infection and more recoveries, tricity’s active cases dropped from 44 on Sunday to 37 on Monday.

At 19, Chandigarh has the most infected patients, followed by Mohali with 15 and Panchkula with three.

Also, the tricity completed 26 days with no increase in its death toll. The only fatality his month was reported by Mohali on March 2.

Cautioning residents against lowering their guard, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Zero cases do not mean that the virus is gone. We still have 19 active cases in Chandigarh and in the absence of any Covid-related restrictions, the infection can transmit anytime. So, people should not feel complacent and must ensure they wear masks, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene in public. Those still not vaccinated must come forward and get the shot at the earliest.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 91,911 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh, where 90,727 patients have recovered and 1,165 have died.

Mohali’s caseload stands at 95,690, including 94,527 recoveries and 1,148 deaths.

In Panchkula, 43,713 people have been cured and 414 have succumbed out of the total 44,130 found infected till date.