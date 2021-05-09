No question of sabotaging farmers’ agitation: Capt

Chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday reiterated that no violation of the weekend lockdown or other restrictions would be allowed at any cost, given the current grim situation in the state, and that there was no question of sabotaging the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, which his own government was vehemently opposed to.

“There are lives at stake, saving them is our priority. It is the responsibility of every Punjabi to save them,” said the CM while urging BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU (Ekta Dakaounda) leaders to not twist his Friday’s comments on the issue.

Amid the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s call to oppose the weekend lockdown, the CM had on Friday asked the DGP to strictly enforce all weekend restrictions and not allow any violation at any cost. Nobody can be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he reiterated on Saturday.

“Leaders of the two organisations had misinterpreted my statement and questioned my intentions towards the ongoing farmers’ stir,” said the CM, adding, “How can my government go against the interests of the farmers when it was the first in the country to move the amendment laws in the Vidhan Sabha to annul the draconian laws?”

Appealing to the farmers to extend support and cooperation to the state government in its endeavour to combat the Covid crisis, Amarinder said the lives and safety of the people of Punjab were of paramount importance to his government. He added that the state government would continue to stand with the farmers in their fight against the central laws.